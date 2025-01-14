The 16th Africa Eco Race in Senegal comes to a close

The 16th edition of the Africa Eco Race ended in a spectacular fashion at the iconic shores of Lac Rose.

After a symbolic final stage along the beach with mass starts in successive waves, competitors were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd celebrating the heroes who braved the desert.

This year’s competition delivered thrilling action, marked by narrow margins between the leaders in several categories. Until the final stages, nothing was decided, and the twists and turns kept followers and participants on the edge of their seats. The intensity highlighted not only the technical and physical skills of the drivers but also their mental endurance.

The closing ceremony was filled with moments of deep emotion, with tears of joy and heartfelt embraces showcasing the participants’ sense of achievement. The podium honored the exceptional performances of this edition:

All eyes are now on the next edition. The dates for the 2026 Africa Eco Race have been set: technical inspections will take place on January 24, with the finish line in Dakar on February 7, 2026.