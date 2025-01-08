Day two of the 7th edition of Africa eco race: a test of endurance and skill

The 7th edition of the Africa Eco Race covered a distance of 468 km, taking participants from Benichab to Amodjar on the second day in Mauritania.

Competitors faced a gruelling mix of sand, dunes, and tricky navigation in sweltering heat.

Unfortunately, the 392 km special was halted at kilometre 241 for bikes and at CP1, just 50 km from the start, for cars, SSVs, and trucks due to an incident involving a light aircraft and a motorcycle competitor.

Rider Andrea Perfetti received prompt medical attention and was airlifted to the military hospital in Nouakchott.

Although he sustained serious injuries, his condition is stable and not life-threatening.

Pierre Lafay, a participant in the SSV Xtreme Race, described the race as technical, sandy, and beautiful, with difficult sections with camel grass.

He was careful with his car and passed small dunes before attacking fast tracks.

Lafay was surprised by the unexpected dunes section in the briefing and book.

Lafay won the stage, clocking in at 54 minutes and 32 seconds.

Benoit Fretin and Philippe Champigné finished second and third, respectively.

In the overall standings, Fretin holds a commanding lead of 4 hours over Martijn Van Den Broek, who finished 4th today.

Lafay is in 3rd place, trailing just 8 seconds behind the second position.

The upcoming stage features a 356 km loop, with 351 km dedicated to special sections, guiding participants through the stunning Adrar Plateau and leading them towards the Eye of Africa.

Leaders in different categories are tightly bunched together, setting the stage for unexpected twists right up to the finish line in Dakar.