Tänak takes early lead as Safari Rally Kenya kicks off with high stakes and tough challenges

Kenya
Estonian driver Ott Tänak, representing Hyundai, initially seized the lead at the Safari Rally Kenya, showcasing a dominant performance in the early stages. He built a commanding 24.4-second advantage over Toyota's Elfyn Evans after the opening loop.
However, Tänak's lead was compromised due to a mechanical issue, a broken driveshaft, during Friday's penultimate stage. This setback caused him to lose over a minute, allowing Elfyn Evans to ascend to the top position.
The rally's commencement was marked by a ceremonial start in Nairobi, officiated by Kenyan President William Ruto. The event attracted thousands of fans, underscoring the rally's significance in the region.
The competition is set to intensify with six stages scheduled for the following day. Among these, the 31.40km Camp Moran test stands out as a formidable challenge, opening both the morning and afternoon loops.
