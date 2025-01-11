Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's military leader leaves X after controversial posts

FILE - Then Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, attends a "thanksgiving" ceremony in Entebbe, Uganda on May 7, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hajarah Nalwadda/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Yoweri Museveni

Uganda's chief of defense forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, has declared his departure from X, where he has been known for sharing provocative messages.

His recent tweet, which included a threat against prominent opposition leader Bobi Wine, drew significant backlash.

In 2022, he stirred controversy by talking about an invasion of neighbouring Kenya, prompting his father to intervene and issue an apology.

In his final message on Friday, he stated that it was time for him to focus on his military responsibilities, although he hinted at a future return to engage with his one million followers.

This is not the first time Gen Kainerugaba has deactivated his X account.

In 2022, he quit the micro-blogging platform only to return days later.

Additional sources • Other agencies

