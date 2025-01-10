From hijabs to hiking: muslim women embrace the great outdoors

Makiya Amin sped down a frosty slope, expertly maneuvering through jumps and bumps during her first snow tubing adventure at a Minnesota park on a bitterly cold January morning, with temperatures dipping to -18 degrees Celsius.

Three years ago, Nasrieen Habib took to social media to suggest creating a hiking group.

Makiya, a participant in Hiking Hijabie, shared, “The main reason I love being outdoors is for nature therapy. I struggle with severe seasonal depression. I've always had an adventurous spirit. Being an extrovert, I can't stand the thought of being stuck indoors, confined within four walls.”

Hijabs, as a prominent symbol of the Muslim faith, often spark debate. While some women embrace the headscarf for reasons of faith and modesty, others view it as a sign of oppression.

In the realm of sports, including during the recent Olympics, dedicated athletes frequently encounter additional challenges in securing accommodations for their religious practices.

What started with just nine women has now evolved into the Amanah Rec Project, which proudly includes over 700 members.

Nasrieen Habib, the founder of Hiking Hijabie said, “Winter is one of the hardest seasons to encourage our community to embrace the outdoors. Most of us are of African descent, having moved here from much warmer climates."

The project aims to promote outdoor activities for Muslim women who may feel disconnected from nature, especially while wearing hijabs. Habib expressed her excitement, saying, “I’ve never been snow tubing before, but it’s always been on my wish list. When Nasrieen reached out, I was thrilled to join in.”

Makiya expressed, “I’ve always had a desire to be outdoorsy, but opportunities were scarce, and I didn’t have many adventurous friends around me. Being surrounded by like-minded women makes it so much easier.”

There’s a special group for Muslim women that nurtures “more sisterhood and modesty,” along with a family-oriented community.

They not only host weekly outings but also plan extended trips and provide education on topics ranging from suitable winter attire—often a challenge for many migrant communities—to health and environmental sustainability through an Islamic lens.