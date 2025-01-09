Pope Francis urges faithful to combat the scourge of child labor

Pope Francis condemned the “scourge” of child labour and the various abuses that children endure, asserting that those who harm or exploit a child will ultimately face divine judgment.

In his inaugural catechism lesson of 2025, he focused on the struggles faced by children, urging the faithful to not turn a blind eye to the issue of child labour.

The pope expressed his intention to focus this and the upcoming catechesis on children, specifically addressing the issue of child labour.

He noted that while we can easily divert our attention to Mars or digital realms, we often fail to truly see the children who are marginalized, exploited, and mistreated.

He pointed out that even in an era of artificial intelligence and plans for life on other planets, we have not adequately confronted the plight of children who suffer humiliation, exploitation, and severe harm.

He urged everyone to reflect on this matter.

Known for his strong stance on child labour—particularly during his international visits.

During his 2023 visit to Congo, he criticized foreign powers and mining companies for exploiting children to harvest the country's valuable natural resources, claiming they were ravaging the continent for their own selfish desires.

The 88-year-old Pontiff looked amused by a performance from CircAfrica, an African-themed circus troupe.

While in Rome, the group entertained the Pope in the Vatican auditorium with acrobats, robotic puppet elephants, jugglers, and dancers on roller skates.