FBI links new year's truck attack to suspect's past visits

The individual behind the tragic truck attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people, had previously visited the city twice and recorded footage of the French Quarter using hands-free glasses, according to an FBI official on Sunday.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Houston, also made trips to Cairo, Egypt, and Ontario, Canada, prior to the incident.

However, it remains uncertain if these travels are linked to the attack, as stated by Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia during a press conference.

The assault, which occurred early Wednesday, was executed by Jabbar, a 42-year-old former U.S. Army soldier from Houston.

He was shot and killed by police during a confrontation at the scene of the tragic event on Bourbon Street, renowned for its lively atmosphere in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.

“We have not identified any signs of an accomplice within the United States, but we are actively investigating potential associates both domestically and internationally,” Raia noted.

Lyonel Myrthil, the FBI special agent overseeing the New Orleans Field Office, revealed that the suspect travelled to Cairo in the summer of 2023, followed by a trip to Canada shortly thereafter.

“Our agents are diligently uncovering details about his travels, including who he was with and how these journeys may relate to his actions here,” Myrthil explained.

Additionally, Jabbar had visited New Orleans in October before the attack. Myrthil mentioned that video evidence shows the suspect cycling through the French Quarter while wearing “meta glasses” capable of recording or livestreaming.