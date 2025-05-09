Missing South African journalist and partner confirmed dead

Human remains believed to be those of missing South African journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been discovered in Limpopo province, more than two months after they were last seen.

The bodies were found in a remote bush area and were in an advanced state of decomposition.

While DNA confirmation is still pending, media organisations say forensic teams have already identified the remains. Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the case. Authorities reportedly recovered stolen items, including furniture, appliances, and parts of a vehicle linked to the couple.

Ndlovu, founder of the Pretoria-based Capital Live radio station, had been missing with Mdhluli since 18 February. Their deaths have left the media community reeling.

“I am terribly sad. We held out hope... Our deepest condolences go out to the families,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chairperson of the African Media and Communicators Forum.

The case highlights South Africa's persistent struggle with violent crime. The country recorded over 26,000 murders in 2024—an average of 72 killings per day.