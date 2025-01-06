Chinese FM to strengthen ties during Africa visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has embarked on a visit to four African nations - Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, and Chad - marking the 35th consecutive year that the Chinese foreign minister has chosen Africa as the destination for his first overseas trip of the year.

For decades, China's annual visits have underscored a deep-rooted partnership and mutual respect between China and Africa. Each trip is aimed at addressing key challenges facing Africa, from poverty alleviation and infrastructure deficit to sustainable growth, an expert said.

"China has been advancing the concept of win-win cooperation and they truly believe that as they engage and connect with Africa, they are able to grow as a country but they are also able to have Africa make progress in various ways," said Raphael Obonyo, an African youth and public policy analyst.

Over the years, the visits have enhanced diplomatic ties and overseen the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

This year's trip is expected to encompass discussions on major economic partnerships in the four African countries.

"The four countries that the minister is going to visit and Africa as a whole is looking forward to enhanced cooperation in various areas, whether we are talking about infrastructure, where China has done fantastic work in various African countries, you know," Obonyo said.

The visit will also facilitate people-to-people exchanges beyond economic interests, and analysts are optimistic that both China and Africa will continue to pursue their common objectives in peace, stability, and development.

Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria are all friendly cooperation partners of China. Mao Ning, spokeswoman of the Chinese foreign ministry, said that Wang's visit aims to promote implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of FOCAC, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and promote sustained and in-depth development of China-Africa relationship.