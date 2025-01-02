Welcome to Africanews

Pope urges debt relief for poorer nations

Pope Francis appears at his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican to bless pilgrims and faithful after presiding over a mass in St. Peter's Basilica  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

catholic church

As he addressed the faithful in St Peter's Square, Pope Francis urged world leaders of wealthy nations to cancel or decrease the debts of less privileged nations, on the occasion of the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee Year.

"The Jubilee asks to translate this remission of debts on a social level so that no person, no family, no people is crushed by debts. I, therefore, encourage the rulers of countries with a Christian tradition to set a good example by cancelling or reducing as much as possible the debts of the poorest countries," the Pontiff insisted.

In addition touching on debt relief, the Pope also voiced his hope for an end to conflicts around the world in 2025.

"Let us pray for an end to the fighting on all fronts and a decisive move towards peace and reconciliation. I am thinking of the tormented in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, Kivu and so many warring peoples," Francis said.

During the new year’s day mass, he also urged Catholics to refuse abortion.

Francis recently drew criticism for his remarks on the issue in Belgium. During his trip to Brussels in September, he referred to Belgium's abortion laws as ''homicidal''.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described Francis’ remarks as “totally unacceptable,” and summoned the Vatican’s ambassador to the country.

