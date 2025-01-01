Sudan's leader rules out pre-war reconciliation with RSF, calls for civilian protection

Sudan's Sovereign Council leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has declared that a return to the pre-conflict status with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is off the table.

Speaking on the country's 69th independence anniversary, al-Burhan called the RSF "murderers and criminals" and ruled out any reintegration of the group into Sudanese society.

“There is no going back to the situation before April 15, 2023, nor can we accept the presence of these criminals among Sudanese people,” he said in a televised address aired on Sudanese state television Tuesday.

While rejecting reconciliation with the RSF, al-Burhan expressed willingness to engage in peace initiatives aimed at ending the conflict and ensuring the safe return of civilians displaced by the war.

A Country in Crisis

Since clashes began in April 2023 between Sudan's military, led by al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the humanitarian toll has been devastating. The violence has claimed nearly 25,000 lives and displaced over 10 million people, according to the United Nations.

The fighting has engulfed 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, triggering massive destruction, famine, and violations against civilians. Mediation efforts led by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have so far failed to secure a lasting ceasefire, with both parties accusing each other of sabotaging peace negotiations.

Sudan remains in the grip of violence, with millions of lives at risk and little hope for immediate resolution.