One of longest-held inmates at Guantanamo repatriated to Tunisia

The US has announced that Guantanamo Bay inmate Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi has been repatriated to Tunisia.

According to the Department of Defense, his transfer was given the green light after a ''rigorous interagency review process''.

US officials have accused Yazidi of being a member of a group with alleged ties to al-Qaida. Human rights groups have long refuted these claims.

Rights groups say he was held at the facility since 2002, making him one of the longest-held inmates.

According to the New York Times, Yazidi was never charged; following his transfer, the pentagon did not say if he acknowledged any guilt.

Situated in southeastern Cuba, Guantanamo Bay has been used to detain what America refers to as unlawful combatants during the U.S.’ ''war on terror''.

The facility has long been a source of controversy, with critics voicing concerns including over interrogation methods.