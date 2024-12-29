Jeju Air CEO apologises to families of victims in South Korea plane crash

Investigators have been hard at work looking over the aftermath of a plane crash in Muan, South Korea, as they attempt to discern the cause of the accident.

Muan Fire Station Chief, Lee Jeong-Hyeon has floated a couple of potential causes behind the disaster, saying, "we are presuming the cause of the accident to be a bird strike or deteriorating weather conditions and the exact cause will be determined by a further forensic and joint investigation.''

The plane's front landing gear apparently failing to deploy, the aircraft crashed into a barrier and burst into flames on Sunday. More than 30 fire trucks and several helicopters were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

The CEO of the airline company, Jeju Air, has voiced his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the incident.

Kim E-bae said, "firstly, I bow in apology to everyone who has cherished Jeju Air. Above all, I want to give my sincere apology and condolences to those who have lost their lives in the accident and their families. At the moment, it is hard to presume the cause of the accident and we have to wait for the official investigation result from the authority."

Of the 181 people on board the plane, at least 120 were killed.