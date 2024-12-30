Tragic lorry crash in Ethiopia claims 71 lives

At least 71 people, including guests from a wedding party, lost their lives in southern Ethiopia after a lorry plunged into a river in Sidama state on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The vehicle reportedly missed a bridge and fell into the river, local official Wosenyeleh Simion told Reuters. He added that the lorry was overloaded, a factor that may have contributed to the tragic accident.

According to the Sidama Police Commission, 68 men and 3 women were among the victims. Blurred images shared by the state health bureau on Facebook show people attempting to retrieve the damaged vehicle from the water in Bona district. Other photos reveal bodies lying on the ground, some covered with blue tarpaulin.

Ethiopia has one of the highest rates of road fatalities in Africa, with thousands of deaths reported annually. Over-speeding and violations of traffic laws are frequently cited as major causes of such accidents. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

This tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the country.