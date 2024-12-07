Ivory Coast: 26 killed in minibus crash

A deadly crash involving two minibuses in Ivory Coast killed at least 26 people and left 28 others injured on Friday. The collision took place in Brokoua, a village in the country’s west-central region, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Authorities confirmed that ten of the victims perished in a fire that erupted after the crash. Local media shared harrowing footage showing both vehicles engulfed in flames.

The Ministry of Transport has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The incident is the latest in a series of deadly accidents that have plagued Ivory Coast’s roads in recent years.

"The Minister of Transport urges all road users to be more vigilant," the ministry said in a statement.

According to officials accidents in Ivory Coast are common due to poor road conditions and reckless driving, with over 1,000 people killed annually in crashes.

This crash follows another tragic accident last month in which 21 people were killed and at least 10 injured. Earlier this year, a tanker truck collided with a bus in northern Ivory Coast, killing 13 people and injuring 44.

In response to the growing number of road fatalities, authorities introduced a point-based driver's license system in 2023. Drivers start with 12 points, which are deducted for traffic violations. Speed cameras have also been installed along major roads to monitor and fine offenders.