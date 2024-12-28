Padel sport takes over in South Africa

At a gym in Cape Town, the women's doubles finals in a charity padel competition are underway.

Described as a blend of squash and tennis, the sport - which originated in Mexico in 1969 - has enjoyed tremendous growth globally in the last few years, and now South Africa has caught the padel bug too.

This particular competition, which is being held in Paarden Eiland, is for a good cause.

“Padel4Good is a non-profit organisation that brings people together to raise funds for various charities across South Africa," explains Kathleen Barker from Padel4Good, the charity behind the competition.

"I think sport is always a great cause that brings people together whether it's rugby, and the latest is padel in South Africa. So we found a niche to be able to bring people together as well as raise money and do good for those in need,” she continues.

The sporting charity donates thousands of rands to charities across South Africa through funds raised at its monthly Padel4Good events.

Today’s winners are Karen van Huyssteen and Danelle Pieterse.

“Feeling amazing. Think it’s my second or third win. And two seconds. It’s amazing. The charity Padel4Good is amazing like always. The people organising are amazing. It’s always a pleasure to play and support the charity,” van Huyssteen says.

Africa Padel in Claremont, Cape Town, is one of 206 padel clubs in the country encompassing over 600 padel courts, according to FIP, the International Padel Federation.

Five years ago, the sport was largely unknown in the country.

One of the founders of the South African Padel Association, but who has since left the organisation, Luke Potter, says the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the explosion of the sport in South Africa.

“For me, COVID had a big impact on the game because no one could go to tennis courts, you weren’t allowed to go to squash courts, because you had to stay indoors. What you were allowed to do was you were allowed to go to a gym for a very short period in the morning or in the evening. And The Bay Hotel had an indoor court that Africa Padel built, and they, of course, had a gym licence. So anybody that wanted to play a racquet sport would flock obviously into The Bay Hotel, and that then really boosted this thing,” he explains.

Potter says there are over 100,000 padel players in the country.

One of the reasons the sport has done well in South Africa is that it is easy for beginners, according to padel coach Bridget Visee.

“Padel is a game that is kind of a combination, people say, of squash and tennis. Because there’s lots of volleying and lobs. The idea is to win the net, and playing off the glass as one does in squash. So it’s a great combination of both. And it’s also a very easy game to play," she says.

"So any level can play and get enjoyment out of it. And then obviously, if you want to get better and better that, more training is involved,” Visee adds.

Padel scoring is the same as tennis, but courts are one-third the size of tennis courts.

Sarah Power has been playing padel for two years and has spent the last year being coached by Visee.

“I think what I love the most about padel is that it’s a great workout and it’s incredibly social. And the best part is that we get to do both at the same time," she says.

South Africa’s Virgin Active Padel Club expects to grow from its current 65 courts to nearly 100 by mid-2025, says its director Elian Wiener.

“In terms of the number of players in South Africa, I think what we are seeing is still in the infancy stage. You’ve got to remember this sport is probably only three to four years old in South Africa, so to have 100,000 plus players already is quite significant," he says.

Wiener believes the sport will continue to increase in popularity and become more widespread.

"Initially, they (padel clubs) were all in the sort of metro areas, in the wealthier areas. What we’re seeing now is clubs popping up in suburbs, in smaller towns, second-tier towns, small towns, rural areas. So as those clubs proliferate around the country, what we’re going to see is people flock to those clubs because obviously location and proximity to where people live is important," he explains.

"From an income perspective, we’re seeing instead of just wealthier South Africans playing, we’re seeing a much broader sort of socio-economic range of people,” he adds.

The fast pace of growth of padel in South Africa is mirrored internationally.

There was a 240% increase in padel courts globally between 2021 and 2024, according to FIP, the International Padel Federation.