Russia continues to move equipment out of Syria

Moscow has reached out to the new Syrian authorities to try to ensure the security of its bases   -  
Copyright © africanews
Nataliya Vasilyeva/Copyright 2017 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Syria

Russian planes being loaded with trucks and equipment were seen on Tuesday in Qamishli airport in Hasaka, in what seems to be a withdraw of forces from northeastern Syria.

Following the fall of Bashar Assad's government Russian forces and military vehicles were seen leaving Syria in the coastal city of Latakia.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported last week that Russian forces were leaving bases in Ain Issa and Tel Al-Samn near the northern city of Raqqa.

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies showed what appear to be cargo planes at a Russian military airfield in Syria with their nose cones opened to receive heavy equipment, along with helicopters being dismantled and prepared for transport.

Moscow has reached out to the new Syrian authorities to try to ensure the security of its bases.

Assad was overthrown by insurgent groups just over two weeks ago following a swift offensive that has shaken up the country’s alliances and led to celebrations in a nation long stifled by civil war.

