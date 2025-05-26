Welcome to Africanews

U.S. military shifts strategy in Africa amid rising insurgencies

The U.S. military is pivoting from its long-standing focus on governance and development in Africa, instead urging fragile allies to take greater responsibility for their own security. At African Lion 2025, the continent’s largest joint military exercise, Gen. Michael Langley, AFRICOM’s top commander, stressed the need for “independent operations” and “burden sharing.”

While over 40 nations drilled combat tactics and drone warfare, the traditional U.S. message promoting a “whole-of-government” approach has faded. The shift echoes a Trump-era push to prioritize homeland defense and reduce foreign military footprints, even as extremist threats grow.

With insurgencies gaining ground and Africa now considered the “epicenter” of al-Qaida and Islamic State activity, many local forces remain under-equipped. Langley admitted Somalia’s army still struggles despite years of U.S. support.

Analysts warn that scaling back Western engagement, especially in volatile regions like the Sahel, risks allowing extremists to thrive amid weak governance and poor infrastructure.

