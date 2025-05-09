Russia stages massive victory day parade, Putin hails troops in Ukraine as foreign leaders attend

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany with a grand military parade on Red Square in Moscow, showcasing its military strength amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The event, held on May 9—Russia’s most important secular holiday—was attended by several foreign leaders, underlining the Kremlin’s efforts to project international influence and defy Western isolation.

Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, along with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić, joined President Vladimir Putin for the commemorations. Vučić's visit marks his first trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, despite EU warnings that such a move could jeopardize Serbia’s EU accession hopes.

In his speech, President Putin praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, calling them defenders against Nazism, Russophobia, and antisemitism.

“Russia has been and will be an impassable barrier for Nazism... The truth and fairness are on our side,” he declared, emphasizing national unity and pride in Russia’s “special military operation.”

More than 11,500 troops and 180 military vehicles, including tanks and nuclear-capable missile launchers, took part in the display. The air show featured fighter jets trailing smoke in the colors of the Russian flag.

The celebrations were held under tight security due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks and airport disruptions in Moscow. Internet outages were also reported, likely due to electronic countermeasures.

This year’s Victory Day, while rooted in remembrance of the Soviet Union’s immense sacrifices during World War II, also served as a platform for Putin to solidify domestic support and promote new global alliances amid an increasingly divided international landscape.