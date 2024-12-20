Somalia pushes for universal coverage

The importance of access to health services for all Somalis came under the spotlight this week at an event in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, to mark the Universal Health Coverage Day (UHCD).

“Achieving universal health coverage and ensuring access to health services for all Somalis, including those in the most remote areas and towns, is undoubtedly challenging,” said Dr. Ahmed Adam Mohamed, the federal Ministry of Health and Human Services’ Senior Adviser for Health System Strengthening. “However, it requires the collective efforts of the government, the international community, and the citizens themselves.”

“In Somalia, the coverage level remains low. According to the estimates, the UHC service coverage index is 27 out of 100. It is the lowest in the world, so there is much work to be done. There is commitment from the government, medical professionals, universities, the citizens, and the international community to work toward Universal Health Coverage. It is a long way to go, but there are signs of improvement,” said Dr. Marina Madeo, a Health Policy Advisor with the World Health Organization.

The two officials were addressing a gathering held at the National Museum of Somalia on Wednesday to observe UHCD. Also present were researchers, students, artists, civil society representatives and UN officials.“Somalia leads globally in maternal mortality, with 692 out of every 100,000 women dying during childbirth. This is a painful and tragic reality,” said SIMAD University’s Deputy Rector for Research and Consultancy, Dr. Najib Isse Dirie.

“To tackle these issues and close the healthcare access gap, the world is moving towards universal health coverage,” he continued. “That is why we are here today: the Ministry of Health, supported by the WHO and various partners, is making significant efforts to improve the healthcare system.”

The event – jointly organized by the Ministry of Health and Human Services, the WHO and the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia's (UNTMIS) Human Rights and Protection Group (HRPG) – aimed to raise awareness of UHCD.

“This year's theme is ensuring governments provide universal health coverage to their citizens. From a right-to-health perspective, this means ensuring that healthcare is accessible, available, acceptable, and of quality,” the Chief of UNTMIS/HRPG, Kirsten Young, said in her remarks to the event.

“As human rights advocates, we are particularly interested in making sure people can access health information in their languages,” she continued. “We have about seven languages and dialects represented here today along with art. Art is also a fantastic way to express messaging about healthcare in Somalia.”

The UHCD event was held at the National Museum as an important public space, given its essential work in informing the public about current issues and contribute to public opinion on priority human rights and social justice issues.

“We are discussing how comprehensive healthcare can be achieved. The museum’s role in this context and within the society is to sensitize and educate the public about their culture, life in general, and how to access healthcare,” the Director of the National Museum, Dr. Osman Gedow Amir, told the gathering.

Challenges Somalia’s health system faces numerous challenges, including conflicts, climate change and inadequate funding. Communities in remote areas of the country suffer the most and often lack proper healthcare information.

The Horn of Africa country currently ranks at the bottom of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) index, indicating the lowest level of UHC globally. To address this challenge, the Somali health authorities, the National Museum, SIMAD University, WHO and UNTMIS are collaborating to ensure healthcare information is readily available. This effort includes developing clear messages about the availability, accessibility, acceptability, and quality of healthcare services.

“The right to health is about accessibility, and you can only access it if you have information that you understand, that you feel close to, that you can trust when people share the information,” Ms. Young said, who also serves as the Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Participants at the event welcomed the initiative to share healthcare information in various dialects to enhance public participation in remote areas of the country. “I urge the Ministry of Health to translate all healthcare information into all Somali dialects for the information displayed here today at the museum to be understood by everyone. I am so glad it has also been translated into my own Barawani dialect,” said Safiya Jeylaani, from Barawe in Southwest State.

UN and health care UHCD marks the anniversary of the United Nations’ historic and unanimous endorsement of universal health coverage in 2012. The world body advocates for universal health care (UHC) to promote physical and mental health and well-being, and to extend life expectancy for all.

UHC is based on the principles of equality and non-discrimination, vital to achieve right to health, ensuring that the most marginalized populations are reached and covered, and no-one is left behind in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone everywhere, and were adopted by all UN Member States in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda, which sets out a 15-year plan to achieve the SDGs.

According to WHO, healthier populations build communities that are more resilient, productive, peaceful and prosperous, but more than half of the world’s population still has no access to essential health services. It adds that universal health coverage will remain elusive until governments adequately invest in protecting people – particularly the most vulnerable – from impoverishing health spending.