Bayern Munich stars share Christmas joy with their biggest fans

Bayern Munich stars have been visiting fans as part of the German football club’s traditional Christmas festivities.

Every year they travel to some of the team’s biggest fan clubs to spread some seasonal joy.

Forward Jamal Musiala could be seen practicing his traditional folk dancing skills in Niederbergkirchen and shooting baskets with some of the younger fans.

He said connecting with people was special.

“The relationship between the clubs and fans is very important for all of us and it's good that there's always a close connection. We want to be one big family so we need days like this."

The players got into the festive spirit also participated in various challenges. Dayot Upamecano and Thomas Müller showed off their skills at the barrel tapping.

Elsewhere, players, and staff happily signed autographs, posed for photos, answered questions, and gave out presents from the club to the excited fans.