UNESCO: Journalist deaths rise in conflict zones

UNESCO reports that at least 68 journalists and media workers have been killed in the line of duty so far in 2024, a UN spokesperson said.

Addressing the press today (12 Dec) Stéphane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said, “UNESCO report that was issued today that says that at least 68 journalists and media workers have been killed in the line of duty so far this year. More than 60 percent of those killed were working in countries in conflict. UNESCO says this is the highest percentage in more than ten years.”

He also said, “Of the 42 killed in countries in conflict, 18 of those deaths took place in Palestine, 4 in Ukraine, 4 in Colombia, 3 each in Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar and Sudan and 1 each in Syria, Chad, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We add our voice to UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azouley, who reiterated that reliable information is vital in conflict situations, and it is unacceptable that journalists pay with their lives for this work. She called on all States to step up and ensure the protection of media workers, in accordance with international law.”

He concluded, “This year, fewer journalists were killed while working outside of countries in conflict, with 26 deaths. This was the lowest total in sixteen years. UNESCO suggests that this progress may have been made - in some non-conflict countries - in fighting attacks against journalists.”

The report highlights that 42 journalists were killed in conflict zones this year, including 18 in Palestine, which recorded the highest toll.

Other countries such as Ukraine, Colombia, Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan also saw multiple fatalities, underscoring the heightened risks in regions marked by violence and instability.

This follows an unsettling trend seen in 2023, with more journalists losing their lives in conflicts over the past two years than in any comparable period since 2016-2017.

While conflict zones remain a critical concern, the overall number of journalist killings decreased slightly during this year.

A notable reduction in deaths occurred in non-conflict areas, where 26 journalists were killed - the lowest figure in 16 years.

This decline was particularly evident in Latin America and the Caribbean, where journalist killings dropped from 43 in 2022 to 12 in 2024.