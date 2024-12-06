Iran says it carried out successful rocket launch in programme denounced by the West

Iran announced on Friday that it had launched a satellite-carrying rocket.

After a string of unsuccessful launches, the country said that this attempt had gone as planned, though there was no immediate independent confirmation of this.

On board the rocket were two research systems, which could enable Tehran to geo-synchronise the the orbit of its satellites. It's a goal the country has long been aiming to achieve.

"The heaviest payload in the history of Iran's space industry, including the Saman orbital propulsion system and the Fakhr 1 satellite belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran's army, is launched into space in Simorgh satellite carrier's 8th launch," said Yunes Shadloo, an IRINN reporter, during the takeoff.

According to the West, Iran’s space programme advances the country’s ballistic missile programme.

In the past, the U.N. has insisted that the satellite launches violate a U.N. Security Council resolution.

It has urged Tehran to not carry out any activity involving missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.