Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Iran vows forceful response after Trump threatens to bomb country

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during a meeting with officials, and Islamic countries' ambassador to Iran in Tehran, Iran,March 31, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

US-Iran crisis

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to respond to any attacks against Iran, following threats by U.S President Donald Trump.

The comments come as Tehran rejected direct negotiations with the United States in response to a letter from Trump over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Trump’s overture comes as both Israel and the United States have warned they will never let Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, leading to fears of a military confrontation as Tehran enriches uranium at near weapons-grade levels — something only done by atomic-armed nations.

During Trump's first term, the U.S. unilaterally exited a 2015 nuclear agreemeent signed and reinstated sanctions on Tehran leading to the deal's collapse.

Iran has long maintained its program is for peaceful purposes, even as its officials increasingly threaten to pursue the bomb as tensions are high with the U.S. over its sanctions and after the collapse of a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..