Iran deploys 1,000 strategic drones amid rising tensions

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, issued an order that saw the deployment of 1,000 strategic drones into the army's operational framework, with Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the Defense Minister, in attendance.

These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) boast impressive capabilities, including a range exceeding 2,000 kilometres and significant destructive power, enabling them to undertake specialized missions.

The drones are collaboratively developed and manufactured by the Iranian Army's scientists and innovators, along with the Ministry of Defence and technology-driven companies operating within the Army's UAV factories and the Ministry of Defence.

This development raises alarms about a possible attack on Iran's nuclear installations.

In the past few days, Iran has also carried out air defence drills near its vital nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordo.