Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Trump orders airstrikes on Houthi strongholds, killing 31

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, March 14, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced a series of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, targeting the Iran-backed rebels' strongholds. The Houthis reported at least 31 people were killed in the strikes. Trump vowed to use 'overwhelming lethal force' until the rebels cease attacks on global shipping.

In a social media post, he stated, 'Our brave Warfighters are carrying out aerial attacks on terrorist bases to protect American assets and restore navigational freedom.'

He also issued a warning to Iran, urging them to stop supporting the Houthis and threatening to hold the country 'fully accountable' for the actions of its proxies. The airstrikes come after weeks of escalating tensions.

The Houthis reported explosions in Sanaa and the stronghold city of Saada, with additional airstrikes early Sunday hitting Hodeida, Bayda, and Marib.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..