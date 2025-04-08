Welcome to Africanews

Iran confirms indirect U.S. talks in Oman

This combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025, and a handout of Supreme Leader A   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Tehran

Tehran on Tuesday confirmed talks with the US in Oman would happen but insisted they would be "indirect" discussions through a mediator. "The negotiations, as the foreign minister announced, will be indirect and will be held in Oman," said Fatemeh Mohajerani, Iran's government spokesperson.

President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. will hold direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program, while warning the Iranians they would be in “great danger” if the talks don’t succeed in persuading them to abandon their nuclear weapons program.

Trump, in comments to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the talks will start Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, writing on the social platform X that is banned in Tehran, insisted the talks would be indirect. “Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” he wrote. “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court.”

