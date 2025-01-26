Iran's Foreign Minister meets Taliban officials in Kabul

Iran's Foreign Minister arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday for talks with Taliban officials.

Abbas Araghchi was met in the capital, Kabul, by his counterpart, Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The two discussed the security situation at their shared 900-kilometre (560 miles) border and economic cooperation between the two countries.

It's Iran's highest level meeting with the country since the Taliban took over in August 2021, after US forces withdrew.

The visit comes a few days after the Taliban rejected a court move to arrest two of their top officials for persecuting women, after the International Criminal Court requested arrest warrants for them.

Since they took back control of the country, the Taliban have barred women from jobs, most public spaces and education beyond sixth grade.