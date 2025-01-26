Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

Iran's Foreign Minister meets Taliban officials in Kabul

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, is welcomed by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday for talks with Taliban officials.

Abbas Araghchi was met in the capital, Kabul, by his counterpart, Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The two discussed the security situation at their shared 900-kilometre (560 miles) border and economic cooperation between the two countries.

It's Iran's highest level meeting with the country since the Taliban took over in August 2021, after US forces withdrew.

The visit comes a few days after the Taliban rejected a court move to arrest two of their top officials for persecuting women, after the International Criminal Court requested arrest warrants for them.

Since they took back control of the country, the Taliban have barred women from jobs, most public spaces and education beyond sixth grade.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..