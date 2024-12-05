Push for much-needed aid into isolated areas of Sudan

More than 700 trucks carrying food aid are expected to reach communities in Sudan where many people are struggling with hunger.

The war in Sudan has created vast hunger, including famine. It has pushed people off their farms.

Food in the markets is sparse, prices have spiked and aid groups say they’re struggling to reach the most vulnerable as warring parties limit access.

"There is a lot of suffering in this camp," said Nour Abdallah, a woman living in Zamzam camp.

Global experts confirmed famine in the Zamzam displacement camp in July.

They warn that some 25 million people — more than half of Sudan’s population — are expected to face acute hunger this year.

"People have to eat ombaz. Ombaz is the waste left over after pressing the oil from peanut shells," Abdallah said.

WFP is expecting to deliver more than 17,000 tons of food aid to help 1.5 million people for a month, the organisation said.

The aid will help communities across Sudan including 14 areas classified as "hotspots” because of "the severity of food insecurity and famine risk."

"What we need is expanded, sustained access so that we can reach all of the people in Sudan that are facing starvation".

Some 24,000 people have been killed and millions displaced during the war that erupted in April 2023, sparked by tensions between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

Between May and September, there were seven malnutrition-related deaths among children in one hospital at a displacement site in Chad run by Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF.

Such deaths can be from disease in hunger-weakened bodies.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called on both sides to allow unhindered access and stop killing civilians.

The fighting shows no signs of slowing.