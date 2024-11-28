Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somalia and Jubaland issue warrants of arrest for their respective leaders

Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud speaks at his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, June 9, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Farah Abdi Warsameh/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Somalia

The Federal government of Somalia has issued a warrant of arrest for the President of Jubaland state in what can be seen as a reciprocal measure after a judge in Jubaland had earlier issued the same warrant for Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe leads Jubaland and has been in wrangles with Somalia recently as it seeks to be independent.

The state of Jubaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states recently held an election where Madobe was declared the winner to lead the region for a third consecutive term.

Somalia is accusing Madobe of treason and revealing classified information to foreign entities.

On the other hand, Jubaland is accusing Somalia's President of treason, inciting a civil war, and organizing an armed uprising to disrupt the constitutional order in the country.

Somalia claimed that the elections held in Jubaland were held without their involvement and therefore remain illegal.

Earlier this week the Federal Republic of Somalia sent additional troops to Jubaland in response to the elections.

Regional proxy wars have widely been reported in the run-up to recent polls. Madobe is said to be an ally of Nairobi while the federal government and Ethiopia back his opponents.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..