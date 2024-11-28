Somalia and Jubaland issue warrants of arrest for their respective leaders

The Federal government of Somalia has issued a warrant of arrest for the President of Jubaland state in what can be seen as a reciprocal measure after a judge in Jubaland had earlier issued the same warrant for Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe leads Jubaland and has been in wrangles with Somalia recently as it seeks to be independent.

The state of Jubaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states recently held an election where Madobe was declared the winner to lead the region for a third consecutive term.

Somalia is accusing Madobe of treason and revealing classified information to foreign entities.

On the other hand, Jubaland is accusing Somalia's President of treason, inciting a civil war, and organizing an armed uprising to disrupt the constitutional order in the country.

Somalia claimed that the elections held in Jubaland were held without their involvement and therefore remain illegal.

Earlier this week the Federal Republic of Somalia sent additional troops to Jubaland in response to the elections.

Regional proxy wars have widely been reported in the run-up to recent polls. Madobe is said to be an ally of Nairobi while the federal government and Ethiopia back his opponents.