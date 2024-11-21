Africa's hight cost of climate change [Business Africa]

Climate change-related weather events and conditions are placing disproportionate burdens and risks on Africa. Such events as droughts, floods and cyclones are increasing, leading to massive population displacement and considerable economic losses.

African countries lose an average of 2 to 5% of their GDP each year due to extreme weather events. A significant portion, up to 9%, of some national budgets is dedicated to combating these phenomena.

The World Meteorological Organization estimates that the cost of adaptation could reach between $30 and $50 billion per year in the next decade in sub-Saharan Africa. This is equivalent to 2 to 3% of regional GDP.

At COP29, where the issue of financing is at the heart of the negotiations, the group of African countries denounced having to go into further debt to access financing.

African negotiators have made specific demands, including annual funding of around $1.3 trillion to help the continent address the impacts of climate change while meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

This money should enable the least developed countries to transition to green energy, anticipate and repair the damage caused by natural disasters, and organize climate migrations selected.

Rwanda: Electric shift for motorcycles in Kigali

In January 2025, Kigali will transform its public transport system by banning the registration of gasoline-powered motorcycles for transport.

Only electric motorcycles will be authorized, as part of Rwanda's electric mobility strategy. However, this transition will pose major financial challenges for owners and operators of gasoline-powered motorcycles.

Currently, about 20% of trips in Kigali are made by petrol-powered motorcycle taxis, which contribute significantly to air pollution

The country’s Climate and Nature Finance Strategy, launched in October 2023, aims to reduce emissions by 38% by 2030. It also proposes measures to attract green investments, with tax incentives for private sector participation in climate-friendly initiatives.

Currently, Rwanda spends about Rwf23 billion on fuel imports each year, while electric motorcycles would require only Rwf14 billion per year for electricity, which is produced locally.

Uganda-Japan partnership for sustainable rice

Uganda is adopting eco-friendly rice varieties grown at high altitudes to preserve its wetlands, the government reports. In collaboration with Japan, researchers at the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) are working to develop high-yielding rice varieties. These new varieties are drought-resistant and specifically adapted to drylands.

Until now, Ugandan rice has been grown mainly in swamps, a practice the government wants to reduce to protect wetlands. This policy is impacting many farmers who are now having to get used to growing crops in drier areas.

The country has lost more than 30% of its wetlands in the last two decades, mainly due to farming. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, these new initiatives offer a dual promise: they aim to lift farmers out of poverty while preserving the environment.