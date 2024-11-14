What next for Safa president Danny Jordaan?

The president of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan has been released on bail following his appearance in court over allegations of fraud and embezzlement of 71,000 dollars.

Jordaan is alleged to have hired a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without his firm's authorisation.

The 73-year-old, who was a key figure in bringing the 2010 Fifa World Cup to South Africa and has been Safa president since 2013, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared at Palm Ridge Magistrates court alongside Safa’s chief financial officer Gronie Hlu-yo and businessman Trevor Neethling, who were also released on bail.

In response to his arrest and pending charges, Jordaan filed an urgent application to halt his prosecution, with the application expected to be heard in Johannesburg’s high court on Thursday.

According to reports, Jordaan seeks to challenge both his arrest and the foundation of the charges against him, hoping to clear his name ahead of SAFA’s upcoming elections.

For now the court has postponed further hearings until December 5 allowing Jordaan and his co-accused time to prepare their defense