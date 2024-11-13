Senegal’s legislative elections: Prime minister calls for retaliation against “attacks” on supporter

This Sunday, Senegalese voters head to the polls to elect a new National Assembly, a pivotal moment following the dissolution of the previous Parliament by new President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in September.

As the stakes rise for Ousmane Sonko’s Pastef party, tensions have escalated, with incidents of violence and accusations dominating the pre-election period. Prime Minister Sonko urged his supporters to “avenge” alleged attacks attributed to the supporters of his rival, Barthélémy Dias, mayor of Dakar. The opposition condemned his statement as an “incitement to murder.”

The Pastef party aims for a parliamentary majority to support reforms proposed by President Faye and Sonko, but the violent clashes at campaign events have raised concerns.

In response, President Faye recently called on all political actors to exercise restraint, seeking to calm an already charged atmosphere as the country prepares for this crucial vote.