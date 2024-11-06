US Presidential Election: Donald Trump is elected

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an incredible comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, fanned the flames of a violent insurrection at the Capitol, was convicted of felony crimes and survived two assassination attempts.

With his victory in Wisconsin, the Republican nominee has reached the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

Unlike in 2016 when Trump was first elected, he is poised to secure the popular and electoral college vote.

The victory validates his “bare-knuckle” approach to politics. He attacked his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in deeply personal, often misogynistic and racist terms, while painting an apocalyptic picture of a country overrun by violent migrants.

She responded calling a threat to democracy and a "fascist".

Trump's crude rhetoric, coupled with an image of hypermasculinity, resonated with angry voters, especially men, in a deeply polarized country.

Inflation and jump in consumer prices that began under the Biden presidency have certainly participated in crushing Kamala Harris' hopes to become the first US female president.

As president, Trump has pledged to implement an agenda focused on radically overhauling the federal government and pursuing vengeance against his perceived enemies. Addressing supporters Wednesday (Nov. 06) morning, Trump claimed he had won “a powerful and unprecedented mandate. ”

Donald Trump will inherit a series of challenges when he takes office on January 20, including increased political polarization and global crises that are testing the US' influence abroad.