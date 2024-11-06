US election: Trump gets more confident, vote counting continues in different states

A sleepless night, that has been the reality for millions of US citizens on the night of Tuesday (Nov. 05) to Wednesday (Nov. 06).

Thousands of election workers around the country are up and voters at watch parties, keep an eye on the counting.

Hours earlier, former President Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, to cast his ballot.

"I know I feel very confident. I have felt, you know, we went in with a very big lead today and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force," he told the cameras.

His main contender Kamala Harris voted couple of days earlier.

Polls closed later than schedule in states including Nevada as voters waited in long lines to make their voice heard.

A series of bomb threats across multiple battleground states and unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing by the former president disrupted an otherwise smooth Election Day.

''We had a beautiful day, beautiful election. We're seeing high turnout from reports that I have," Omar Sabir, the Philadelphia election commissioner told the press.

"And to be clear, Philadelphia elections are safe, simple and secure and they have always been. There is no cheating. There's no smoke to it. People say things, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it's true. We've learned this in 2020. We have hardworking people trying to give the citizens of America the election that they deserve."

Early Wednesday, results started to come in for the US senate and House of representatives.

Trump has captured 2 of the 7 key swing states and secured the lead in 4 others.

A top Harris ally sent supporters home from her rally, with no plans for the Democratic vice president to speak.