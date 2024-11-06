Trump takes celebratory tone, Harris postpones addressing supporters

Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania has put him three electoral votes short of winning the presidency.

He spoke early Wednesday (Nov. 06) at the Republican convention center of West palm beach in Florida.

"I want to thank you all very much, we have thousands of friends in this incredible movement. This is a movement like nobody has ever seen before and this is frankly I believe the greatest political movement of all time, there has never been anything like this in this country and it is going to reach another level of importance because we are going to help our country heal.

We have a country that needs helps, needs help very badly. We’re going to fix out borders, we’re going to fix everything. We made history for a reason tonight and the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacle that nobody thought possible, and it is out clear that we’ve achieved he most achieved the most incredible political thing.

It is a possible victory that our country has never seen before.

I wanna thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and 45th president.

Every citizen; I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day I will fight for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.

This will truly be the golden age of America. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.

The mood was different in Washington where Democrat supporter waited for their champion.

A top aide of Harriss was eventually sent to sent to inform the audience that the politician would not speak.

US news agency Associated Press is awaiting late vote updates from Michigan’s Wayne County and Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County, two Democratic strongholds that present Harris’ only path to win either state. The races are too early to call.