Democrats in Kenya fear what the next four years will hold, after Trump's U.S. election win

Members of Democrats Abroad - Kenya had been waiting for U.S. election results in the capital’s Westlands area, setting their sights on a blue victory.

But disappointment began to set in, as it started to become clear that Trump had come out on top.

Some Democrats living in the African country say they are fearful for what the next 4 years have in store.

Project Manager, Alexia Yun, said, "I am a little disappointed, not as surprised as I was in 2016. A bit scared now about what is going to happen in the next four years and beyond, but not surprising though. Unfortunately."

Abortion rights were a major issue in this years US election. In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision it had made some five decades prior.

This reversal cut off abortion access for millions of women in the U.S.

Some Democrats in Kenya fear that women’s rights could be further curtailed with Trump in office.

Robin Emerson, Chairperson for Democrats Abroad in Kenya, said, "I am very concerned about what this possible new administration would do or what they would say about a woman's body and a woman's right on our reproductive (system)."

Democrats in Kenya is part of the Democrats Abroad organisation which has 52 country committees.

Among its goals, the organisation aims to help Americans abroad to cast their ballots in U.S. elections.