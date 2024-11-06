“I'm asking every citizen to join me,” Donald Trump says as he vows to help country “heal”

The US political landscape has hardly ever been so divided. In his first address following what appears to be his reelection, former U.S. President Donald Trump told the audience at his election night party early on Wednesday (Nov. 06) that it was “time to unite” and vowed to "help the as a country heal".

''We're going to keep our promise. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again. And I'm asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor. That's what it is. It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite. And we're going to try. We're going to try. We have to try. And it's going to happen. Success will bring us together. I've seen that. I've seen that.

Trump was speaking to supporters at the election party flanked by family, friends and top political supporters.

Most of the important people in Trump’s personal and political life have joined him on stage in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America," Trump's running mate JD Vance proclaimed.

Donald Trump is on the cusp of election victory.

Trump's victory would be an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago and survived two assassination attempts.