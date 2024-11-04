Bukavu music festival dedicated to peace in eastern DRC

The third edition of Festiras, a Rap and Slam festival, has ended in the city of Bukavu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Thousands of people attended the musical event dedicated to peace and the promotion of local talent.

The eastern part of the country has struggled for decades with armed violence as more than 120 groups fight for power, land, and valuable mineral resources.

“We're in the fight, we're committed to change, we're committed to empowering young people. We want to preach the message of peace, the message of living together. So we hope it will work,” said festival organiser, Alidor Chibembe.

Many local, regional, and international artists took advantage of the musical stage to share their message.

Hiro le Coq, a French rapper of Congolese origin, expressed his support for peace in the DRC.

Denouncing what he described as the Rwandan aggression, he called on the Congolese authorities to assume their responsibilities.

Kinshasa has long accused Kigali of backing M23 rebels fighting the army in its eastern of the country, an accusation Rwanda denies.

“We must continue to speak out. There is aggression. But the question is, once you've spoken out, what do you do? Above all, once you've denounced something, you have to act in your own way, in good conscience,” he said.

More than 10,000 people turned up for the festival, a true symbol of hope and resistance, with music creating a moment of unity and communion.

David Kasi, who attended Festiras, said the festival was much more than a musical event.

“Moments like this are important, because we're happy when we see so many people from Bukavu and from other countries, from all over Africa. It allows us to feel togetherness, which helps us to overcome the troubled times we're going through,” he said.

Festiras is a message of hope, a call for peace and a demonstration of the power of culture in the face of violence.

Music and art are powerful tools for building a better future for the eastern DRC.