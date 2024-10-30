High turnout reported as residents of Botswana head to the polls in national election

There appears to be a high turnout in Botswana's national election, according to Africanews correspondent Joel Kouam.

'Botswana's citizens have been queuing up at polling stations in the country's different constituencies, mainly in the capital Gaborone, since 5am. The first polling stations opened at 6.30am and there has been a particularly large turnout since this morning, with the elderly and adults in particular,' Kouam said.

Montwedi Simon, a resident of Gaborone, told Africanews, 'I simply came to exercise my duty as a citizen and my right to vote, as allowed by the constitution and while I'm still of an age to do so. I came early because I have a busy schedule.'

According to the electoral commission, voting will end at 8pm. Counting will then begin at around 10pm, with the final results expected within 24 hours, in other words, by Friday at the latest, Kouam added.

Wednesday's vote sees President Mokgweetsi Masisi seeking a second and final term in office; his main challenger is Duma Boko of the Umbrella for Democratic Change party.