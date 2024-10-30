Botswana's President Masisi votes in national election

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi cast his vote on Wednesday in an election that will determine whether he will serve a second term in office.

The Botswana Democratic Party has governed the southern African nation for 58 years, since independence from Britain in 1966.

The election will determine the makeup of Parliament and lawmakers will later elect the president.

Masisi, a 63-year-old former high school teacher who also previously worked for UNICEF, is seeking a second and final term.

Botswana has been held up as one of Africa's success stories — a peaceful and stable democracy with one of the best standards of living in the region — but is facing new economic challenges that have pushed the ruling party to concede that policy change is needed.

That's largely because of a global downturn in demand for diamonds, which Botswana's economy relies on.

Unemployment in the nation of some 2.5 million people has risen to 27% this year, and is significantly higher for young people.

The ruling party says it has listened to the concerns of voters and will pursue changes that could diversify an economy where diamonds account for more than 80% of Botswana's exports and a quarter of the GDP, according to the World Bank.

One of its campaign slogans has been “Changing Together, Building Prosperity.”

Three other men are challenging Masisi for president: Duma Boko of the main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change party, Dumelang Saleshando of the Botswana Congress Party and Mephato Reatile from the Botswana Patriotic Front.

Counting is expected to start straight after polls close Wednesday evening and the results could be announced within days.