Botswana goes to the polls as the country faces economic challenges

Botswana goes to the polls on Wednesday in a vote that will determine whether the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) will extend its 58-year hold on power.

Analysts say, however, that this time round it is hard to predict the outcome of the general election.

The country faces tough times following a downturn in demand for diamonds which are vital to its economy.

The opposition say the BDP has been in power too long and accuse it of economic mismanagement and corruption, an accusation it denies.

Some young people in the capital Gaborone are hoping that the election will bring about employment and a change for the better.

Botswana is widely seen as a country with low corruption and good governance, but there is a growing lack of confidence in the government.

"I'm actually a graduate, but I don't have any job. So I hope, I hope the future will be bright this time around after these elections," said resident Maitshwarelo Ditsebe.

Unemployment has risen and stands at more than 27 per cent, with youth unemployment above 45 per cent.

"I wish the party I’ll be voting for will create employment for young women," said another Gaborone resident, Boago Sentsho.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party will be competing against three challengers as he seeks a second and final term in office.

His main challenger is Duma Boko of the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change who has pledged to more than double the minimum wage and increase social grants.

The election is not directly for president. Voters decide the makeup of parliament and lawmakers later elect a president.

Polling stations open at six on Wednesday morning with people voting for 61 seats in the National Assembly and 609 local council seats