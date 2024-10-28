Welcome to Africanews

Gaza war toll surpasses 43,000 dead, health ministry reports

cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2023, The AP. All rights reserved

By AP

Gaza attack

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that over 43,000 Palestinians, over half of them women and children, have died in Gaza during the yearlong conflict.

In recent days, 96 additional casualties were reported, with fighting intensifying in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces recently raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, detaining 100 suspected Hamas militants and 44 male hospital staff, according to the World Health Organization.

The Israeli military claims militants use hospitals for military activities, which Palestinian officials deny. Israel has urged northern Gaza residents to evacuate amid a prolonged offensive in the area, where humanitarian aid has sharply decreased.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has seen heavy casualties, with 43,020 reported dead and 101,110 injured in Gaza.

