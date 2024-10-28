French president in Morocco on visit aiming to strengthen ties

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Morocco on Monday where he is scheduled to discuss partnerships regarding trade, climate change, and immigration.

During the three-day visit to Rabat, he will meet with King Mohammed VI and Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, and will also address parliament.

His visit aims to strengthen ties between the two countries after years of tension, particularly over France’s stance on the disputed Western Sahara.

In July, he changed Paris’ long-standing public position and backed Morocco’s autonomy plan for the territory.

Rabat welcomed this diplomatic shift, having already gained US recognition for its claim over the region in exchange for normalising ties with Israel in 2020.

The former Spanish colony is largely controlled by Morocco but is claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

With Morocco the top destination for French investment in Africa, Macron's visit is expected to open the door to future economic deals.

The north African country is a major destination for French investment in Africa, with over 900 French subsidiaries operating there.

France is also Morocco’s top trade partner.

Macron’s visit could also see the two countries address ongoing issues, particularly around immigration and visa policies.