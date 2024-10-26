Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique ruling party calls for dialogue as opposition rejects vote result

Mozambican police deploy on the streets of Maputo, Mozambique, Monday, October 21, 2024, during a nationwide demonstration   -  
Copyright © africanews
Carlos Uqueio/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Mozambique remains tense after a contentious election. Supporters of opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane have been staging rallies denouncing the results of the presidential election which gave victory to the ruling party's Daniel Chapo.

Demonstrations began immediately after the National Election Commission declared Chapo winner of the vote. Mondlane came second with slightly over 20%.

The protestors blocked roads and burned tyres. Police responded by firing tear gas.

Mondlane who is backed by the Podemos party claims he won the vote, and has accused election authorities and the ruling FRELIMO party of fraud and manipulation.

Even before the election commission's announcement, the southern African country was already tense following the killing of two opposition figures close to Mondlane.

Dozens have been injured and hundreds of protestors detained by the police.

