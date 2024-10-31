Mozambique faces social media restrictions amid election disputes and tensions

Social media access in Mozambique has been restricted for the second time in a week, according to the global internet watchdog NetBlocks, following calls for nationwide strikes by opposition leaders over a contentious presidential election.

Tensions have escalated in Mozambique after the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election observers claim was flawed.

NetBlocks, a London-based organization monitoring internet disruptions, confirmed that social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, were restricted. This comes after an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were announced and following a violent crackdown on protests.

Internet Disruptions and Election Results

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a "near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity," affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24, with nearly 71% of the vote. Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets. Human Rights Watch reported that at least 11 people were killed and more than 50 were injured in clashes with security forces. Police have stated that 20 people were injured and two people died but provided no further details.

Ongoing Protests and Strike Calls

Mondlane, a former radio host and prominent opposition figure, has used social media to rally supporters. Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31 to November 7 to protest what he says are unjust election results. By Thursday, Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, appeared empty, with many residents seemingly observing the strike.

Police warned residents via text messages not to participate in what they called "acts of sabotage." In a statement, the public prosecutor acknowledged that the right to protest is fundamental but warned that anyone causing "material or personal damage" would face consequences.

Allegations of Electoral Flaws and Call for Recount

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency. Party President Albino Forquilha urged peaceful demonstrations but emphasized the need for justice. Election observers, including representatives from the European Union, have raised concerns over irregularities surrounding the election process.

Mondlane’s Podemos party has appealed to Mozambique's Constitutional Court, requesting a recount. The court has since asked the electoral commission for detailed election data from six provinces and Maputo, giving officials eight days to produce the necessary documents.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.