Rise of mobile payments, transfers, bank cards: How Algeria is transitioning to digital payments

Algeria
Algeria is gradually moving towards a digital payments system. The country saw a 71% increase in digital financial transactions in the first quarter of 2024.
The government's push for a modernised financial infrastructure aims to improve efficiency and transparency. However, concerns over data security and public trust remain critical.
Algeria's evolving payments landscape represents an important step towards a more connected, cashless economy.
Go to video
Algeria, Mali dissension laid bare after UN speech
01:28
After pager explosions, Lebanese doctors warn against an escalation of the conflict
01:20
UN officials underline uneven progress in digital transformation worldwide
01:04
Abdelmajid Tebboune sworn in for a second term as Algeria's president, after court confirmed victory
Go to video
Algerian opposition candidates legally challenge provisional results of presidential polls
01:39
Delegates from 30 African countries attend Nigeria AI conference