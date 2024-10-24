Welcome to Africanews

world

Rise of mobile payments, transfers, bank cards: How Algeria is transitioning to digital payments

By François Chignac

Algeria

Algeria is gradually moving towards a digital payments system. The country saw a 71% increase in digital financial transactions in the first quarter of 2024.

The government's push for a modernised financial infrastructure aims to improve efficiency and transparency. However, concerns over data security and public trust remain critical.

Algeria's evolving payments landscape represents an important step towards a more connected, cashless economy.

