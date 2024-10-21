Welcome to Africanews

At least 22 arrested at #EndSARS memorial protest freed by Lagos police

Protesters are detained by police officers following a planned demonstration at Lekki Toll Plaza, in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Nigeria

The Lagos State police command has freed at least 22 individuals detained during the #EndSARS memorial protest on Sunday.

These arrests took place at the Lekki tollgate area.

The protesters demanded the complete implementation of the findings from the judicial panels established following the protests.

Police officers intervened to disperse the crowd that had gathered around 8:30 am to honor those who lost their lives during the police brutality protests in 2020.

Four years ago, thousands participated in the #EndSARS protests, opposing the actions of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which faced allegations of police brutality.

An Amnesty International report states that at least 12 protesters lost their lives in 2020 at the Lekki tollgate when Nigerian security forces fired upon them.

On Sunday, protesters were stopped from marching through the tollgate, and security forces detained demonstrators, including the organizer of the memorial event.

Additional sources • Other agencies

