Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria's President reshuffles cabinet amid historic cost-of-living crisis

Nigeria's President reshuffles cabinet amid historic cost-of-living crisis
FILE - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, June 23, 2023, in Paris.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Lewis Joly/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has fired five ministers and appointed seven new ones in a major cabinet reshuffle aimed at making his administration more efficient, his office said Wednesday.

The shake-up comes during worsening economic hardship and frustration with the administration in Africa’s most populous country.

The statement said Tinubu appointed new ministers for humanitarian and poverty reduction, trade and investment, labour and livestock development, and junior ministers for foreign affairs, education, and housing.

The ministers for education, tourism, women's affairs and youth development and the junior minister for housing were fired.

Tinubu took office last year and introduced reforms meant to cut government spending and shore up dwindling foreign investments.

But more than a year later, Nigeria's inflation rate is at a 28-year high and the naira currency is at record lows against the dollar.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has recently led to several mass protests. In August, at least 20 people were shot dead and hundreds of others were arrested at protests demanding better opportunities and jobs for young people.

Despite being one of Africa's top crude oil producers, Nigeria remains one of the world’s poorest countries. Chronic corruption means the lifestyle of its public officials rarely mirrors that of the general population, while medical professionals often strike to protest meagre wages.

Last year, Tinubu approved millions of dollars in spending for his presidential yacht and sport utility vehicles for his wife and top government officials.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..