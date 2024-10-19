During a meeting with media representatives from BRICS nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Moscow's willingness to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, issued a warning, stating, "This constitutes yet another provocation. In today's world, the creation of nuclear weapons is not particularly challenging. I am uncertain if Ukraine currently possesses the capability to undertake such an endeavour. While it may not be straightforward for contemporary Ukraine, the process itself is relatively clear and not overly complicated. This represents a perilous provocation, as any movement in this direction will undoubtedly elicit a corresponding response."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is accused of insinuating that Ukraine might pursue nuclear armament if it does not receive NATO membership.

He conveyed to European Union leaders that Kyiv requires a robust deterrent to counter Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, indicated that Ukraine has no intention of developing nuclear weapons or posing any nuclear threat to the world.

He emphasized the importance of accurate information, noting that certain media outlets have disseminated misleading reports.

Zelenskyy expressed his belief that Ukraine should be integrated into NATO, citing the Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine relinquished its nuclear arsenal in exchange for assurances regarding its security and territorial integrity.

Putin expressed his approval of the peace proposals put forth by China and Brazil, indicating that they could provide a solid foundation for pursuing peace.

He firmly dismissed any possibility of concessions concerning the status of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow in September 2022.